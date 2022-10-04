(Photo courtesy of the Village of Covington)

COVINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Village of Covington has received a pledge of $108,000 for a new playground in Schoolhouse Park.

The funds, which were pledged by the Carl & Edith Felger Memorial Trust Fund, will be donated over a two-year period, with half in 2022 and half in 2023, according to an Oct. 4 release.

The park will be completed in multiple phases, with phase 1 starting construction this year. It is set to open to the public in 2023.

In addition to the new playground, phase 1 will include a pavilion and restrooms, a splashpad, an amphitheater, food truck parking and a gathering space for events.

The Village has raised over $1,300,000 from grants and private donations toward the park and looks to continue applying for grants and fundraising to complete the remaining construction, the release states.

To make a donation to Schoolhouse Park or to get more information on the Village of Covington’s Schoolhouse Park project, click here.