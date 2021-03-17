Covington Police Department to update body camera system

COVINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) — New body cameras will soon be used by the Covington Police Department.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, the Covington Village Council approved authorization Monday to enter into an agreement with Motorola Solutions for the Watchguard Body Camera System.

The police chief said updating the body cameras is long overdue and that the cameras help exonerate officers and protect the village from lawsuits.

“We have used the existing ones we have many times to exonerate officers who have had complaints filed against them, so it’s definitely a necessary piece of equipment,” said Police Chief Lee Harmon.

The next regular Council meeting will be held Monday, April 5 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.covington-oh.gov.

