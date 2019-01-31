Covington house fire under investigation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Crews battle a house fire on Brown Road in Covington on Thursday, January 31, 2019. (Photo: Darren King)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Crews battle a house fire on Brown Road in Covington on Thursday, January 31, 2019. (Photo: Darren King)

COVINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- Investigators are working to learn what caused a house fire in Covington early Thursday.

Crews responed to reports of a fire on Brown Road, just past Covington High School and Middle School just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly.

No one was injured.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as the story develops.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.