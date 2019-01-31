Local News

Covington house fire under investigation

By:

Posted: Jan 31, 2019 07:00 AM EST

Updated: Jan 31, 2019 07:44 AM EST

COVINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- Investigators are working to learn what caused a house fire in Covington early Thursday.

Crews responed to reports of a fire on Brown Road, just past Covington High School and Middle School just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly.

No one was injured.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as the story develops.

