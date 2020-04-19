COVIDPIVOT campaign spotlights the innovation of Dayton small businesses during the pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In Dayton, a city with a legacy of innovation, small businesses and entrepreneurs are being forced to “pivot.”

“Pivot is a term in the start up community that is often used when you start doing work with customers then you realize that your product maybe works better in a different setting or customer set so you pivot your business,” explained Scott Koorndyk, president of The Entrepreneurs Center.

The Entrepreneurs Center helps more than 600 local, small businesses and entrepreneurs with ideas and support. Now, more than ever they are needing assistance to keep their doors open.

The #COVIDPIVOT campaign spotlights some of these businesses that are successfully pivoting in a way that helps the community during the coronavirus pandemic and supporting the local economy at the same time.

There are dozens of companies that are making new products to assist during the pandemic, likeBattle Sight Technologies.

The company manufactures writing instruments that can only be seen using night vision goggles and are often used by military members, and first responders.

The company discovered they can manufacture hand sanitizer which they are selling amid a shortage of hand sanitizer and other cleaning equipment. The company is also donating their hand sanitizer to local first responders.

Other companies, like Obi, are using the products they already have to better help those in need during the pandemic.

Obi manufactures a feeding robot that helps those with disabilities eat with more dignity and autonomy.

“In an assisted care setting where a nurse has to feed someone, being in close proximity…risks both of them being exposed to COVID-19,” said Koorndyk. “So Obi pivoted and is focusing on using these robotic feeding devices in circumstances where you want to socially distance yourself.”

Koorndyk says while these pivots are not meant to be a permanent fix, they can help keep the doors of many companies open for several more weeks.

“Some of these pivots are really going to give some of these companies not only a way to weather this storm but they’re going to strengthen the operations of these businesses moving forward,” he said.

For more information on The Entrepreneurs Center and #COVIDPIVOT, click here.