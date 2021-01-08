COVID vaccine demand outnumbers supply in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Combined Health District is working to keep up with a high demand for the COVID-19 vaccine. Health Commissioner, Charles Patterson, says they are seeing more people asking for the vaccine than they have doses for.

“We’re finding that each week, when we get an allocation of vaccine, by the end of the week that’s going to be easily gone,” said Patterson.

Governor DeWine recently announced that soon, about 100,000 new doses will be distributed across Ohio for Group 1b. This group include; people 65-years-old and older those with severe, congenital, developmental and early onset medical disorders and school teachers and staff that are still engaging in in-person or hybrid learning. The number of Ohioans in Group 1B is about 450,000 according to Patterson.

“My math says that 350,000 people wont be vaccinated that first week. So those people will still be seeking vaccinations the following week. I have great concern over the crush of people who will be coming forward, who rightly are excited about the vaccine and want to take it,” he said.

Patterson is hoping for more cooperation between state and local health departments in planning the vaccine rollout in the future. He’s also asking Clark County residents to be patient about receiving the vaccine.