COVID to resemble close to flu as cases consistently decline

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — As COVID-19 cases and deaths dramatically decline, it feels like we’re closer to having our normal lives back. Many people who are vaccinated say their fear of the virus has reduced significantly.

“I’m going to study abroad this fall, and getting the vaccine for me means the freedom to travel for me and not have to worry about my health and the health of others,” said Lilith Holloway.

The Ohio Department of Health reports continued declines in daily cases and the state’s daily case average.

“The onslaught of the vaccine and the big push for vaccination, I think, has gotten us to the point where we’re at,” said Dr. Patrick Lytle, the VP of clinical outcomes for Kettering Health.

According to Dr. Lytle, there are several reasons for the decline, including information gathered from the patients that got COVID. “We do know that incidents of getting re-infected with COVID have been incredibly small,” he said.

For those of us wondering when COVID will go away, he said, “We will always have COVID. There will be some variant, and small numbers, hopefully never anymore pandemic or major outbreaks, but I do think we’ll always see patients with COVID.”

Health officials believe that COVID will eventually become a routine virus, similar to, but possibly more severe than flu.

“Flu does have a significant mortality around 1 percent, COVID is probably going to pan out around 1.5 percent to 2 percent so definitely a higher risk,” he said.