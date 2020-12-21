COVID puts more pressure on USPS during holiday rush, offices add extra hours

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Post offices in Beavercreek and Washington Township opened Sunday for four hours to offer customers an extra opportunity to mail holiday packages.

“People are afraid to go into places when its a crazy, busy time. So we’re trying to give them another option to do what they need to do to help move things along,” said Lori Gotthart, manager of the Washington Township post office.

Gotthart said COVID has put a strain on an already busy holiday season for postal workers. COVID has created a shortage in staffing at times as some postal workers become ill. And the number of packages has increased as millions of Americans are choosing not to spend the holidays together in person, but mail their gifts instead. Postal workers are asking for customers’ patience during this time.

“With shipping and tracking, all I can say is: please be patient. We are working hard. We want you to know that, no matter what, you’re always our top priority and we will do our best to get everything to everybody in a timely manner,” she said.

There are only a few more days left to mail packages before the holiday. Wednesday, December 23rd is the last day to mail packages through priority express.