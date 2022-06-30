DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Everyone is gearing up for the July 4th holiday weekend, but it comes as COVID-19 cases across Ohio are increasing.

With kids out of school and summer activities underway, several local health leaders say testing for COVID-19 should become a priority for families.

According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, four counties in the Miami Valley are above low community levels, Darke, Preble, Montgomery and Greene. Public Health of Dayton and Montgomery County says they’ve seen an uptick in cases since school let out.

“That just indicates there is a rise in the number of cases so we want to remind people to get vaccinated but also stay up to date with those vaccines,” said Public Information Officer Public Health of Dayton & Montgomery County Dan Suffoletto.

Greene County Public Health hosted a free COVID-test giveaway Thursday morning. Cars waited in line for three hours to take home a test. They say cases are significantly lower than at the height of the pandemic, but they’re still concerned heading into the holiday weekend.

“Normally we’re averaging anywhere between 200 to 280 cases per week, we’re not seeing as many deaths, those are down as hospitalizations, but we still are seeing some,” said GCPH Laurie Fox.

Clark County Combined Health District says just passed out over 3,000 at-home test kits to residents but have yet to receive the results back.

“We continue to see over 100 cases of reported COVID in Clark County every week but obviously not all the home test kits are being reported and we know there are quite a few out there,” said Health Commissioner CCCHD Charles Patterson. “Most of the Miami Valley is in the low transmission category which means our hospitals are not being pressed even though we do have a lot of cases out there right now.”

On South Main street in Dayton, Public Health will be hosting a free vaccine clinic Friday starting at 8 a.m. for children 6 months to 5 years old.