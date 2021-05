RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The mobile vaccine clinic is coming to Riverside on Tuesday, May 4.

The clinic will be at the City Hall parking lot on 5200 Springfield Street from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Both the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson shot will be available.

Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is needed.

The city is working with the Riverside Fire Department and Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County to have the clinic.