COVID-19 vaccines available to Wright State students, employees at walk-in clinic

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University said Thursday it will make COVID-19 vaccines available to students, faculty and staff as well as family members at a walk-in clinic during Operation Move-in on Aug. 19.

WSU said vaccines will be available from 10 a.m. to noon in the Student Union Apollo Room on the Fairborn Campus. No appointment is needed. Family members or friends helping students move into residential housing may also get vaccinated.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will all be available.

Greene County Health will operate the clinic and vaccinations are free. Those getting a vaccine should bring a photo ID, but an insurance card is not required. Wright State students, faculty and staff are not required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, although they are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated.

All students, faculty, staff and visitors must wear a mask when inside all buildings on Wright State’s campus, except when actively eating or drinking or working alone in a closed space. Masks are not required when outdoors on Wright State’s campus if people are able to maintain a safe physical distance.

WSU said Student Health Services at Wright State Physicians will also test students for COVID-19 when they move into residential housing. Operation Move-In on the campus takes place Aug. 18–21.

COVID vaccines are also available by appointment at Wright State Physicians, 725 University Blvd. in Fairborn. Call 937-245-7200 to schedule a vaccination appointment.