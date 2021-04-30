Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics getting protection to people

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County’s has teamed up with Greater Dayton RTA to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on wheels for people who might live in areas with less transportation or health care access.

“We have certain stations where people can get vaccinated. We have a station where people can draw the vaccine,” said Dan Suffoletto, public information officer for PHDMC.

Inside each vaccine bus, two seats for people to receive either Pfizer of Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses.

“The reason we’re doing this is because we wanna get to as many locations as possible. Particularly people who’ve been underserved by healthcare. People who have vaccine hesitancy. In this case, people who have transportation issues,” said Suffoletto.

Loretta Norvell received Johnson & Johnson’ vaccine on an RTA vaccine clinic bus, after discussing with her doctor the benefits of being vaccinated. “With me being a heart patient, asthmatic and a diabetic, I wanted to make sure I covered all my bases. She said ‘Well, you need to get the shot sooner than later,'” said Norvell.

Like many, Norvell feels the vaccine bus idea was helpful and made it easy for her to get vaccinated. “It’s really nice and convenient. We just live like a few city blocks away, so we found the closest one here…so just come and go,” said Norvell.

Suffoletto says the plan is to continue the RTA vaccine clinic buses for the next few weeks or even months, as long as there’s a need.