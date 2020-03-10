COVID-19: UD announces new travel guidelines, cancellations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton is implementing new travel guidelines after Governor DeWine announced that three Cuyahoga County residents tested positive for coronavirus and declared a state of emergency.

A group of representatives from key areas across campus is meeting multiple times per week to coordinate the university’s short-term response and work on long-term and business continuity plans.

A webpage dedicated to sharing important information about the virus has been launched and can be found by clicking here.

UD announced the following updates on Monday:

International and domestic travel guidance

For students:

All University-sponsored international and domestic spring break programs are cancelled.

All summer education abroad programs are cancelled

All non-essential University-sponsored student travel within the U.S. is cancelled until further notice

We will make decisions about athletic team travel on a case-by-case basis

As the global situation is very dynamic, we strongly recommend students reconsider ANY PERSONAL travel plans to other countries and U.S. territories over spring break

The situation in the United States is changing every day, with an increase in areas reporting confirmed cases. If students are traveling within the U.S., they should check CDC guidance and current conditions where they are traveling

It is important to check CDC guidance and local authorities’ information often. Because the COVID-19 situation is evolving rapidly, affected areas could issue new travel restrictions or guidance at any time and without prior notice, which could affect or interrupt your travel, or require self-quarantine when you return home

Visit the CDC website for COVID-19 travel information and traveler FAQs

For faculty and staff

All University-sponsored travel outside the continental United States for faculty and staff is suspended. This includes travel to other countries and U.S. territories

The University is also suspending all non-essential business travel within the U.S. for faculty and staff, which includes spring break programming

As the global situation is very dynamic, we strongly recommend all faculty and staff reconsider ANY PERSONAL travel plans to other countries and U.S. territories over spring break, Easter break and the coming weeks

Returning travelers

In accordance with CDC guidance for travelers returning from China, Italy, South Korea, Iran or returning from any other country subsequently designated by CDC as Level 3 while are traveling, please be aware that you will be required to self-quarantine — at your permanent address or otherwise away from UD’s campus — for at least 14 days before returning to campus. The University cannot reimburse you for flight change costs and additional expenses

Students who are currently on an education abroad program may stay in place, unless in-country circumstances change (e.g., CDC or host country advisories) or unless they wish to return

If you are experiencing symptoms or if you have traveled to areas impacted by the coronavirus, please call ahead to the UD Health Center or your health care provider to obtain guidance on next steps

School officials say they are constantly monitoring new developments and information from the CDC for the most current updates and guidance. Crews have increased cleaning and disinfecting common areas of both academic and residential buildings.

They also say they are working with the NCAA to guide its response of the outbreak in connection with NCAA events. The NCAA has a COVID-19 advisory panel in place consisting of leading medical, public health, and epidemiology experts as well as NCAA member schools in order to keep up with the frequently-changing situation.