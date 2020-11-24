COVID-19 testing sites in Dayton to close on Thanksgiving

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – All 11 Premier Health and CompuNet Clinical Laboratories’ COVID-19 testing sites will close on Thursday, Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving.
According to a release, the testing sites will reopen on Friday, Nov. 27 with some sites having reduced hours.
The schedule for locations on Friday, Nov. 27 is as follows:
- Middletown: Atrium Medical Center, One Medical Center Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Miamisburg: Premier Health Urgent Care, 8 Prestige Plaza, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Vandalia: Premier Health Urgent Care, 6700 N. Breiel Blvd., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Troy: Upper Valley Medical Center (drive-thru location), 3130 N. County Rd. 25A, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Middletown: CompuNet, 62 N. Breiel Blvd., 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (reduced hours)
- Springfield: CompuNet, 2355 Derr Rd., 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (reduced hours)
- Troy: CompuNet, 1850 W. Main St., 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- West Chester: CompuNet, 7743 Tylersville Rd. Suite E, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Beavercreek: CompuNet, 2400 Lakeview Dr. Suite 110, 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (reduced hours)
Appointments are required at all locations except for the OnMain location at 1229 S. Main Street. A physician’s order is required at all sites.
To schedule an appointment, visit www.premierhealth.com/covidtesting.
