COVID-19 testing sites in Dayton to close on Thanksgiving

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – All 11 Premier Health and CompuNet Clinical Laboratories’ COVID-19 testing sites will close on Thursday, Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving. 

According to a release, the testing sites will reopen on Friday, Nov. 27 with some sites having reduced hours.

The schedule for locations on Friday, Nov. 27 is as follows:

  • Middletown: Atrium Medical Center, One Medical Center Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Miamisburg: Premier Health Urgent Care, 8 Prestige Plaza, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Vandalia: Premier Health Urgent Care, 6700 N. Breiel Blvd., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Troy: Upper Valley Medical Center (drive-thru location), 3130 N. County Rd. 25A, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Middletown: CompuNet, 62 N. Breiel Blvd., 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (reduced hours)
  • Springfield: CompuNet, 2355 Derr Rd., 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (reduced hours)
  • Troy: CompuNet, 1850 W. Main St., 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • West Chester: CompuNet, 7743 Tylersville Rd. Suite E, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Beavercreek: CompuNet, 2400 Lakeview Dr. Suite 110, 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (reduced hours)

Appointments are required at all locations except for the OnMain location at 1229 S. Main Street. A physician’s order is required at all sites.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.premierhealth.com/covidtesting.

