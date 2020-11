BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) - With the announcement of a three-week curfew for Ohio beginning Thursday night, some business owners say they are relieved they will not have to shut down completely but admit the new health order will have an impact.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday that once the new order is in effect, Ohioans should stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night, with some exceptions.