COVID-19 testing available in Clark County Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health is hosting free COVID-19 testing in Clark County on Sunday.
The event is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clark County Fairgrounds. Testing will be done inside due to the weather, according to the department. No appointment is required.
For more information, visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
