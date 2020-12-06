COVID-19 testing available in Clark County Sunday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health is hosting free COVID-19 testing in Clark County on Sunday.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clark County Fairgrounds. Testing will be done inside due to the weather, according to the department. No appointment is required.

For more information, visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS