COVID-19 prompts health department to initiate incident management team

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While there are no active cases of coronavirus in Dayton or in Ohio, the incident management team is a way to get ahead and prepare in case the virus makes its way here.

The Dayton-Montgomery County Public Health Department isn’t waiting to respond to a possible coronavirus outbreak in the Miami Valley, they are initiating their incident management team.

“The team is designed to work on situations where there’s spread of disease and where we need a more coordinated response,” said Dan Suffoletto, public information officer with the department.

The team is made of people from key departments within Public Health. Each will do their part to plan for a response.

“For example, we have our communicable diseases nurses who are in contact with travelers and those people that need to be monitored through the CDC system,” Suffoletto said.

Suffoletto says the health department is working with regional partners and the CDC.

“The way people travel and move around the country, there’s chance of disease spreading pretty much anywhere so we need to have a coordinated national response and we coordinate that locally as well,” Suffoletto said.

One of his department’s focuses is education.

“People need to be mindful of what they’re reading, and what they’re sharing to make sure that it’s coming from a trusted source,” Suffoletto said.

He says the disease does not discriminate. It’s all about location and who you may have come in contact with.

“Anyone could potentially have COVID-19 so you want to make sure you’re taking proper precautions to protect yourselves,” he said.

The flu continues to be an active issue here in Ohio. It’s why the health department is also reminding you to get your flu shots and take the steps to ensure that viruses doesn’t make its way into your home either.