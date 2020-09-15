COVID-19 pop-up testing sites available in Springfield

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Medic taking sample for coronavirus testing

(Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – COVID-19 pop-up testing sites will be available in Springfield on September 15 and September 18. Anyone can get a no-cost test at these locations. No appointment is needed; anyone can arrive on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.

Pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are located in underserved areas but are open to anyone. The other regional locations will be announced soon. More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

  • Rocking Horse Community Health Center Pop-Up Testing
    651 S. Limestone St.
    Springfield, OH 45505
    September 15, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Life in Christ Community Church Pop-Up Testing
    1100 Sunset Ave.
    Springfield, OH 45505
    September 18, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar