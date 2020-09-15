COVID-19 pop-up testing sites available in Springfield

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – COVID-19 pop-up testing sites will be available in Springfield on September 15 and September 18. Anyone can get a no-cost test at these locations. No appointment is needed; anyone can arrive on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.
Pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are located in underserved areas but are open to anyone. The other regional locations will be announced soon. More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
- Rocking Horse Community Health Center Pop-Up Testing
651 S. Limestone St.
Springfield, OH 45505
September 15, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Life in Christ Community Church Pop-Up Testing
1100 Sunset Ave.
Springfield, OH 45505
September 18, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
