COVID-19 pop-up testing sites available in Springfield

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – COVID-19 pop-up testing sites will be available in Springfield on September 15 and September 18. Anyone can get a no-cost test at these locations. No appointment is needed; anyone can arrive on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.

Pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are located in underserved areas but are open to anyone. The other regional locations will be announced soon. More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Rocking Horse Community Health Center Pop-Up Testing

651 S. Limestone St.

Springfield, OH 45505

September 15, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.