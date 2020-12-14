COVID-19 pop-up testing available in Xenia Tuesday

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County Public Health will be providing free COVID-19 pop-up testing in Xenia on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Testing will be from noon to 5 p.m. at the former Greene County Career Center facility located at 2960 W. Enon Road.

No appointment or doctor’s order is needed. Testing will be done in a walk-in format, quantities may be limited.

You can complete a registration form in advance by clicking here. Once the form is completed, select “Create E-REQ” and you will receive an email that includes a MX number. Bring the MX number to the site for testing. 

For more information, visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

