COVID-19 outbreak identified at Preble County rehabilitation center

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Preble County Public Health (PCPH) has identified an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Greenbriar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Eaton.

In a release, they said they are working with the facility to test all individuals.

At this time, there are 15 positive, but asymptomatic residents, as well as two employees who have tested positive through the (RT)-PCR test.

The release also stated, “As there has been a high level of public discussion on testing in Ohio over the past 72 hours, it is appropriate to note that COVID-19 at this facility was confirmed through the (RT)-PCR test rather than the rapid antigen test.”

The residents of the Greenbriar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center were tested as the result of

two employees testing positive. Further investigation of this outbreak will continue through

both contact tracing and further (RT)-PCR testing.