COVID-19 kits delivered to 2 local churches

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A couple of local churches got a delivery to help combat the spread of the coronavirus and help community members during the pandemic.

Premier Health dropped off COVID-19 kits Tuesday to Omega Baptist Church on Emerson Avenue in Dayton and Phillips Temple Church on Shiloh Springs Road in Trotwood.

“We know this pandemic is still very real. It is still affecting many people in our community, members of our congregation who’ve tested positive, family members of our congregation who’ve tested positive,” says Rev. Joshua D. Ward, pastor of Omega Baptist Church.

Each church received 50 kits. The kits include soap, sanitizer, masks, shampoo, a laundry kit, and a thermometer.

“This is something that we should be doing. We should be giving back, and so there’s a great deal of humility that comes with that,” says Stacey Lawson, VP of Human Resources for Premier Health.

The kits were made possible after a record breaking year for the African American Wellness Walk raising nearly $30,000.

“The African American Wellness Walk may have been over but our health is not over,” says Lawson. “COVID has had a disproportionate impact on the African American community, and when that happened, that gave us all pause.”

The money from the walk translated into 1,500 kits for the community.

Omega Baptist Church is planning on handing out the kits at the church’s voter registration drive Saturday.

“This very necessary and needed PPE is getting out into the community and that folks are going to be equipped and prepared,” says Ward.

Premier plans to deliver the rest of the kits over time to other parts of the community that need them.

“We’re going to keep delivering, and beyond that– what’s important is– we’re going to continue to encourage that individuals take care of their health,” states Lawson.