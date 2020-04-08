COVID-19 funding available to qualified families in Montgomery County

FILE – This Wednesday, April 3, 2019, file photo shows a box filled with dollar bills, in New York. A growing number of businesses and individuals worldwide have stopped using banknotes in fear that physical currency, handled by tens of thousands of people over their useful life, could be a vector for the spreading coronavirus.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Families with children 18 years old or younger can apply for special COVID-19 relief funds under the Prevention, Retention, and Contingency (PRC) program through Montgomery County Job & Family Services.

If you make up to 200 percent of Federal Poverty Level guidelines as shown here, you could qualify.

Those experiencing hardship can apply for a $400 payment that can be used for cleaning supplies, thermometers, and hygiene items. Additionally, you could receive up to $1,000 in funding if you are unable to make your rent, mortgage, or utility payments.

Those interested can fill out an application by clicking here and emailing it back to montgomery-workactivities@jfs.ohio.gov or they can find a hard copy at the green Child Support entrance on the west side of The Job Center between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Physical applications can be placed in the drop box in front of the blue Family Assistance entrance, or you can take a photo of the application and send it to montgomery-workactivities@jfs.ohio.gov.

Pregnant women can also apply for this funding even if they don’t have other children, as can grandparents or relatives with custody of a child. Customers can also apply if they applied for other PRC funding aside from COVID-19 relief, but combined housing and utility funding cannot exceed $1,000 in a 12 month period.

Applicants are also encouraged to submit this voter registration form with their application.