COVID-19 drive-thru test site open at Kettering Medical Center

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kroger Health in partnership with Kettering Health Network has opened a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 to help fulfill the critical need for more testing in Ohio.

A drive-thru test site opened Thursday on the campus of Kettering Medical Center.

For Kettering Health Network, the drive-thru set-up isn’t a new concept.

“A couple years ago we did the flu drive-thru, so again, this is similar to that. We’ve just reversed engineered it, so versus giving you an immunization, we’re collecting the sample,” says John Weimer, KHN Vice President of Emergency Trauma & Operations Command Center.

The site will test anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and has the capability to handle about 330 tests a day. Results are expected within 48 hours.

In order to get tested, people must first fill out a virtual assessment online, which will determine eligibility. Based on the recommendation from the assessment, those eligible can set up an appointment. Once they arrive at the site, check in, and register, they’re given a self-administered nasal swab inside their car. Healthcare workers stay outside.

“In regards to conserving PPE, they’re outside of the vehicle. That’s why it’s a self-administering test inside the vehicle,” says Weimer.

Roughly 20 medical professionals, as well fire, police, and EMS, will be on hand to guide people through the process.

All healthcare providers and first responders can also be tested whether or not they’re exhibiting symptoms.

“Really it’s just trying to understand what that community spread is, what we can do for those people that we know are asymptomatic but still might have it,” states Weimer.

Testing will take place at Kettering Medical Center April 23-25 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.