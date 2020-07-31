COVID-19 deaths range from 50 to 96 in Clark, Greene counties

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Most COVID-19 deaths in Clark and Greene counties have been between the lower 60s to upper 90s age range.

This is based on information provided by Greene County Public Health and the Clark County Combined Health District. WDTN.com has reached out to all the county coroner and public health departments in the Miami Valley for similar information and will include it as its released.

Since the beginning of the outbreak in March, 10 residents in Clark County have died, according to death reports received from CCCHD. The department said the reports didn’t include deaths of Clark County residents that occurred at hospitals or locations outside Clark County and didn’t include non-Clark County residents who died in the county.

Six of Clark County’s COVID-19 deaths were during hospitalizations while three were at a nursing home or long-term care facility, according to their certificate of death. One death occurred at the person’s residence. Six of the victims had other pre-existing conditions.

In Greene County, there have been 11 deaths of residents; the youngest 50 years old and the oldest 96. The youngest victim in Clark County was 62; the oldest was 94.

Greene and Clark counties are both Level 2 (orange) according to the latest county rating by ODH”s Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

As of Thursday, July 30, 3,442 COVID-19 deaths had been reported in the state by the Ohio Department of Health. For more information on state COVID-19, visit the ODH website.