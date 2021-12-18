DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many schools are once again changing their policies to keep people safe. On Friday, December 17, Dayton Public Schools announced it is changing who can attend athletic events.

Dayton Public Schools said that only the parents of competing athletes and cheerleaders will be allowed to attend athletic events at Dayton Public Schools.

According to DPS, this is not only to keep spectators safe, but also the athletes, cheerleaders and coaches.

DPD did not specify when this restriction would be lifted, saying it would remain in place until further notice.