COVID-19 concerns bring changes to UD Spring calendar

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton is making changes to its Spring Semester calendar, including the canceling of Spring Break.

The University sent a letter to students, faculty and staff, to inform them of the changes. “Given the continued uncertainties around the pandemic, we have made changes to the calendar that will support the good work of our students, faculty, and staff in observing the safety protocols that are helping to protect our campus community,” said Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs Paul Benson. He continued, “We again are discouraging travel away from campus during the spring semester; these calendar changes intentionally reduce opportunities for travel. Changes will also provide additional time for move-in and book pick-up.”

UD said the changes are as follows:

The Spring term start date is pushed back a week; classes will begin Tuesday, Jan. 19. Events related to the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day will take place during that week and will be announced later this fall. All are encouraged to participate.

Spring break is canceled and replaced with two mini-breaks. The mini-breaks will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 23, and Wednesday, April 14. Daytime classes will be canceled. Graduate classes meeting at 3:35 PM or later, or only once per week will be held as usual.

Easter break will be shortened. The University will be closed on Good Friday; however, classes will be held on the Thursday before and the Monday after Easter. Events to observe Holy Week and celebrate Easter will be held on campus. More information will be forthcoming.

The Stander Symposium will be moved one day to Thursday, April 22. We anticipate that Stander events will largely be held virtually.

The new Spring academic calendar can be found on the University’s website.

The University also said the format of the May 8 and 9 Spring commencement ceremonies is yet to be determined. The University continues to work with its medical panel and Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County regarding large indoor gatherings and expects to be able to make a decision in March.