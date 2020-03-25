COVID-19 collection site at UD Arena changes hours of operation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The COVID-19 collection site at UD Arena is changing its hours of operation starting Wednesday.

The site, in collaboration with the University of Dayton, CompuNet, and Premier Health Urgent Care, will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the parking lot of UD Arena, located at 1801 Edwin C Moses Boulevard.

The site offers a process for those with a physician order to have specimens collected for COVID-19 testing. CompuNet forwards the specimens to its reference laboratory, Quest Diagnostics, for testing.

Nearly 1,400 COVID-19 tests have been administered since the site opened on March 17.