COVID-19 cases spike in Darke Co. long-term care facility

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Darke County nursing home has seen more than 50 cases of COVID-19 in the last week.

Rest Haven Nursing Home in Greenville is experiencing an outbreak with 55 residents and four staff members testing positive for the virus this week, according to numbers from the Ohio Department of Health. The facility has 57 cumulative resident cases and seven cumulative staff cases, according to the same data. None of the six other long-term care facilities in Darke County had any cases this week.

Darke County Health Commissioner Dr. Terrence Holman told 2 NEWS’ Devero Bogart, “as of today there’s going to be at least a dozen or more individuals come out of quarantine, so it’s been ongoing for a few weeks.” Holman continued, “Most of the positive cases were identified the first few days and then some lingering ones as we’ve went through here over the last week or two so most of the positive cases started at the end of July.”

All long-term care facilities in Ohio have been ordered to test all staff for COVID-19. If a staff member tests positive the residents then get tested.

Holman said he was concerned about the developments. “It’s escalating and that’s what we don’t want to see,” Holman said. “That’s why I want to emphasize masks, social distancing, hand hygiene, and environmental cleaning.”