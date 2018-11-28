Court sets March trial for woman charged with killing 3 sons

A judge has set a March trial date for an Ohio woman accused of suffocating her three young sons over a 13-month period.

Defendant Brittany Pilkington faces three counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of a toddler and two infants in 2014 and 2015. She has pleaded not guilty.

Defense attorney Kort Gatterdam said Monday that a suppression hearing in January will determine whether a confession made by Pilkington can be used at trial.

Gatterdam argues the confession should be tossed after his experts concluded the Bellefontaine woman has brain damage and a low IQ.

Pilkington underwent an independent psychiatric evaluation earlier this year ordered by Logan County Common Pleas Judge Mark O’Connor.

O’Connor has set a trial date of March 18.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.