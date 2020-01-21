Court hears motion to suppress evidence in case of teens killed in garage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Counsel for Victor Santana argued for a motion to suppress evidence on Tuesday in Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas before Judge Timothy O’Connell.

Santana is charged with four counts of murder for shooting 17-year-olds Javier Harrison and Devin Henderson in his garage on Conners Street in Dayton in Aug. 2019.

Santana’s counsel Mike Pentecost said his client had his right to an attorney violated by Dayton police.

County prosecutors called interpreter George Brown and Det. Melissa Schloss. Brown testified he read Santana his constitutional rights from a piece of paper printed in Spanish during a second interview after the shooting in November. A space at the top of the paper was left blank.

Schloss said an interpreter wasn’t on hand for their first interview after the shooting. She asked for an interpreter to be at the second interview to clarify any information from Santana.

She said Santana had ended their first interview when he said he wanted an attorney. She went to his home in November and asked him for a second interview to clarify his comments and information.

O’Connell didn’t give a decision on the motion. He said the court would notify counsel and prosecutors by mail. He said Court would be in recess until Feb. 22.