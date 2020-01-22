Court filing alleges suspect in Takoda Collins case was not read Miranda rights

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Court documents filed on behalf of one of the women in the Takoda Collins case allege that officers did not read her Miranda rights to her at the time of her arrest.

Amanda Hinze’s defense says any statement she made at that time was forced. A motion filed to suppress evidence and statements also claims police searched the home without valid consent, a search warrant, and probable cause.

“Any statements she made to police was the product of psychological pressure and coercion,” the documents states. The defense also alleges that although Hinze signed consent to search forms for an iPad and phone, law enforcement did not properly or fully advise her of her rights.

Hinze, her sister Jennifer Ebert, and Al-Mutahan McLean face charges connected to the death of Takoda Collins.

Hinze is due back in court on March 20.