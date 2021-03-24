Court documents: Middletown mother, boyfriend hog-tied children for several hours

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Court documents reveal new disturbing details in the death of 6-year-old James Hutchinson.

James Hutchinson was reported missing by his mother Brittany Gosney and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, on Feb. 28. According to Middletown Police, after further questioning, Gosney confessed to killing her son. She told police she took her children to the Rush Run Wildlife Area in Preble County to abandon them.

According to court documents, the couple is accused of hog-tying all three of Gosney’s children and leaving them in that position for hours with cloth materials placed in their mouths.

The documents say the couple left James’ deceased body in their home on Crawford Street for almost 48 hours. The couple is also accused of tying a concrete block to James’ body before throwing him in the river.

Gosney and Hamilton are accused of removing the hard-drive from the video cameras outside their house and rope from the home and concealing it in another location.

Gosney pleaded not guilty on Monday by reason of insanity.