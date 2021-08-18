Court documents: Kettering man charged in Capitol riot helped coordinate mob’s actions

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A Kettering man charged for his participation in the Capitol riot helped coordinate and direct the mob, according to court documents.

David Mehaffie was arrested Thursday, Aug. 12, and appeared in court the same day. He has been charged with:

Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers and Aiding and Abetting

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

Civil Disorder

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

According to court documents, Mehaffie was part of the crowd on the lower west terrace of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Video shows him walking up the exterior terrace stairs and into the tunnel as part of the first group of people to attempt to breach the Capitol through that entrance.

After a rioter broke the glass window out of a door, Mehaffie was the first to walk through the first set and open a second set of doors where U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers had formed a human barricade. As Mehaffie held the door open, other rioters began attacking the USCP and MPD officers with their hands and makeshift weapons, including flag poles, according to a release.

Court documents say Mehaffie later exited the tunnel and climbed up on a raised platform. He allegedly stood above the crowd of rioters for approximately 26 minutes and helped to coordinate the mob’s actions by attempting to organize and direct individuals in and around the tunnel.

Security footage captured Mehaffie repeatedly using his arms to direct the mob and assisting members of the crowd as they passed items back and forth in the tunnel including riot shields stolen from law enforcement. Court documents say video shows Mehaffie shouting, “If you are going in, get on this side!” while pointing to the right side of the tunnel. He additionally directed rioters to “push, push!”

After law enforcement successfully pushed the mob back out of the tunnel and onto the terrace, Mehaffie remained in the elevated position and physically resisted the officers’ efforts to move him. He eventually stepped down on to the terrace after multiple attempts by officers.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.