Court denies school shooter’s request to appeal sentence

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Ely Serna’s request to appeal his sentence was denied on Tuesday.

READ MORE: West Liberty Salem school shooter gets maximum sentence

An Ohio appeals court unanimously decided that the judge acted properly when giving Serna the maximum sentence of 23 years in prison.

He was 17 when he opened fire at West Liberty-Salem High School, critically wounding his classmate.

Serna’s lawyers argued he was depressed at the time of the shooting and showed remorse for his actions.

They also believe the judge did not take his age into account as a mitigating factor.

