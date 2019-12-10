Court denies appeal in case of Justin Smith, conviction upheld

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An appellant court has denied an appeal filed on behalf of former Germantown soccer coach Justin Smith, who was convicted on sex crimes involving a minor.

Officials ruled that the trial court was correct to rule Smith guilty after a bench trial of three counts of sexual battery and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and to sentence him consecutively on the sexual battery offenses.

They cite the victim’s testimony, the face that his offenses were part of “a course of criminal conduct,” and his decision to flee the state as just a few of the reasons his conviction will be upheld.

Smith was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the charges.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.