DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The suspect in last month’s deadly school bus crash in German Township did not appear in court Monday.

Hermanio Joseph was due in court for a pre-trial hearing, but it was postponed because a translator was not available.

Joseph faces a first-degree felony charge of Involuntary Manslaughter and a fourth-degree felony charge of Vehicular Homicide for causing the crash that killed Aiden Clark, an 11-year-old student at Northwestern Local Schools. Dozens of other students were injured in the crash.

Joseph did not have a valid driver’s license.