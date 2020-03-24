Couple still ties the knot despite coronavirus canceling plans

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — For one local couple, the coronavirus impacted the biggest day of their lives; Hannah and James Buechele never expected their wedding day to turn out quite like it did.

“I never would’ve expected this obviously,” laughs Hannah.

Working as an event planner, the now-Mrs. Buechele knows not everything goes as planned.

Engaged on Christmas Eve 2018, the couple spent 14 months planning a destination wedding in Florida. As the coronavirus recently ramped up and guests started cancelling, James and Hannah began to re-think.

“I’d say 90% of our guests were going to be flying down to Florida and so we started worrying about guests, and then when groups of no more than 100 couldn’t gather, and then 50, and then it kept going down, we started going I’m not sure,” describes James.

Ironically, on Friday the 13, about a week before the wedding, the couple pulled the plug.

“It would’ve been irresponsible if we asked people to fly all the way down to Florida, gather in large groups for the rehearsal dinner, the wedding, the reception,” says James.

As proven time and again, love is more powerful than anything.

“We just really wanted March 21st to be our day,” says Hannah.

Keeping that date, with blessings from their parents and families, Hannah and James still tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

“Five of us–photographer, pastor, us two, and our friend that was live streaming it,” lists James.

Their families weren’t physically there but were there virtually witness to their I-do’s in Cincinnati’s Eden Park.

“Ultimately at the end of the day all that matters is that we’re married and have each other,” smiles Hannah.

They say they will still have their big celebration. It’s tentatively set for August 1.