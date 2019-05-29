Local News

Couple indicted for Villa Tavern shooting

Posted: May 28, 2019 11:46 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 11:46 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect accused of shooting multiple people at a Huber Heights bar was indicted on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, May 15, police responded to the Villa Tavern on Rip Rap Road for reports of a shooting. Upon their arrival, they found four shooting victims.

Eyewitnesses reported that 33-year-old Michael Prater fired multiple shots at a crowd of people who were listening to a live band at the venue. They say he then fled the scene in a car driven by a female.

Officers confirmed Prater as the shooter and his wife, Christina Prater, as the driver of the getaway vehicle.

Michael Prater was indicted Tuesday for four counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon and four counts of felonious assault causing serious harm.

Christina Prater was indicted for four counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, four counts of felonious assault causing serious harm, and two counts of tampering with evidence.

All of the felonious assault counts include a 3-year firearm specification.

Prosecutor Heck added, "This defendant brazenly fired multiple rounds into a crowded bar. It's amazing that there were not more shooting victims."

Both defendants are being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $250,000 bonds. They will be arraigned on June 4 at 8:30 a.m.

