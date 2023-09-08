DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — At least two people are in custody after a call for assistance was issued in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers received an initial call to respond at 5:37 p.m. Just nine minutes later, dispatch says a countywide call for all available officers to respond to the 600 block of Cambridge Avenue in Dayton was issued. At 5:47 p.m., the call for assistance was canceled.

Dispatch confirmed to 2 NEWS that the call for assistance was issued after an individual allegedly reached for a reported gun. Two people were reported to be in custody, according to dispatch.

At this time, no one has been reported as injured.