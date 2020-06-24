County to distribute $13.2 million in COVID-19 aid to cities, townships

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County received its allocation of COVID-19 emergency aid and in total it’s more than $13.2 million, which is intended for local municipalities.
County Auditor Karl Keith said that 31 cities and townships in the county will receive a portion of this aid. The City of Dayton will receive the largest share, 62.2 percent of the relief funds, which is $8.2 million.
The funding comes from the federal CARES Act, which established a $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund. A bill signed by Governor Mike DeWine dictates that $350 million in relief funding provided to the state will be distributed to Ohio’s local governments through their county auditors.
Each city or township must have its legislative body pass a resolution requesting the funds from the county auditor before they can receive their share of the distribution. These funds can only be use d for unexpected expenditures incurred due to COVID-19 after March 1, 2020.
Kettering, Huber Heights, Riverside, Trotwood and Centerville will get the next largest portions of the funds:
- Kettering: $783,000
- Huber Heights: $529,000
- Riverside: $359,000
- Trotwood: $349,000
- Centerville: $340,000
A table outlining the amount of funding each jurisdiction will receive can be reviewed below.
