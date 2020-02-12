County says JFS budget up, caseworker load declining in most categories since 2010

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to numbers from Montgomery County Jobs and Family Services, caseloads for caseworkers have been declining the last decade.

The numbers were part of a response Montgomery County sent to WDTN.com over a story published on Tuesday about the effects of heavy caseloads and the opioid crisis on county children’s services agencies.

Montgomery County Director of Communications Brianna Wooten sent information from September 2019 to WDTN.com in an email stating the opioid crisis and caseworker overload wasn’t an issue in the county like it has been for other agencies in the state.

She also disputed numbers on staff found in an annual report from the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services and sent a statement from Montgomery County Jobs and Family Services Assistant Director Jewell Good.

“ODJFS reviews are extremely helpful in that they offer another perspective on how we can evaluate our work to better serve our families,” Good said. “We voluntarily submit to a similar review from the Council on Accreditation and we’re one of a dozen Ohio counties accredited through COA. Our staff has shown a great commitment to continuous improvement.”

The email responded to questions about the agency failing to meet achievement numbers in safety outcomes numbers, according to the ODJFS bi-annual report published in August 2019.

“The agency has submitted a Plan for Performance Improvement to ODJFS … this plan was only recently approved by ODJFS so we will be implementing the changes and improvements outlined in the plan.”

“We have adopted a case weighting model that looks at case specifics and identifies high-workload cases at the point of case assignment (opposed to round-robin case assignment),” the email stated. “This enables us to evenly distribute cases in an attempt to avoid caseworker burnout. “Caseloads for our child welfare caseworkers have been level or on the decline since 2010 in almost all categories. Since the height of the opioid crisis in 2017, the Special Placement category has experienced a small spike in the last 18 months. The Special Placement area includes three caseworkers (or less than 2 percent of all caseworkers). “

According to Montgomery County JFS Director Kevin Lavoie, special placement is for kinds in “prolonged residential behavioral health treatment (60 days or more).”

“Specialized caseworkers with knowledge of those systems will manage those cases,” Lavoie said.

What happens when allegations are made?

The county email stated it takes up to 24 hours to make a screening decision once an abuse report is made to JFS. The agency follows a screening process provided by the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services to determine if an abuse allegation “meets the criteria for an assessment/investigation.” The ultimate decision to investigate an allegation goes to supervisors in the JFS Rapid Response Unit or a group of supervisors “from throughout the agency if they participate in Group Decision Making meetings where screening decisions are made.”

The email stated there was an error in a 2016 state oversight and evaluation report that said caseworkers on staff were falsely 260 at the time. Montgomery County said there were 143 total child welfare caseworkers in January 2016. That number grew to 165 by January 2020.

“There is an error in the 2016 numbers,” the county stated in the email. “The number 340 represents the total number of employees working at the Haines Center, as opposed to the number of staff who are Child Welfare Caseworkers. We have facilities, IT, fiscal, transportation, administrative assistants and others in the Haines building. We also had some temporarily based at Haines during 2016 for the Job Center 2.0 project. There was no reduction in child welfare caseworkers over that time period.”

MCJFS: Abuse Reports and Investigations in the last 5 years

Year Abuse or Neglect Reports Investigations 2019 10,450 3,782 2018 10,100 3,489 2017 10,034 3,665 2016 8,817 3,250 2015 9,400 3,330

MCJFS: Number of Reports referred to Alternative Response Pathway

2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Alternative Response Cases 2,036 2,284 2,455 2,207 2,440

According to a fact sheet from the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, the Alternative Response Pathway is used when reports of abuse or neglect do not allege serious or imminent harm.

“(It involves) safety-focused partnerships with families and does not result in a determination or finding of the allegation,” the fact sheet said.

The Montgomery County Children Services budget grew $5,589,619 from 2018 to 2019, according to the information provided to WDTN.com by Montgomery County in the email.

Montgomery County Children’s Services Budget

YEAR BUDGET 2019 $84,217,315 2018 $78,627,696 2017 $78,462,723 2016 $80,491,181 2015 $79,724,579

Montgomery County Jobs and Family Services has been under investigation by the county and the state children’s service agencies following the death of 10-year-old Takoda Collins on Dec. 13. Collins, a Dayton boy who attended Dayton Public Schools until May 2018 when his father began homeschooling him, died at Dayton Children’s Hospital. Collins’s father, Al-Mutahan McLean, is facing seven counts including endangering children and the rape of a person under the age of 13. The case is currently under investigation by the Dayton Police Department Homicide Squad.

According to Dayton Public Schools, teachers and staff at Collins’s school – Horace Mann Elementary – contacted Montgomery County JFS 17 times due to abuse concerns.