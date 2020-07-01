LIVE: County Prosecutor provides update on Takoda Collins case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to provide an update on the Takoda Collins case Wednesday, July 1, at 1:45 p.m.

The Dayton Police Department recently announced changes after an administrative review of its handling of the case. These changes include officers completing a memo when called for a welfare check.

Takoda Collins: Elementary staff contacted agencies 17 times over abuse

This comes after after the commissioners ordered an investigation into the Children Services Division over the death of Takoda Collins after his school contacted local agencies 17 times about suspected abuse.

Review: Montgomery Co. Job and Family Services failed to meet state and federal standards

The investigation found that Montgomery County JFS failed to meet five of the seven federal data standards and four of the seven state standards.

