County police chiefs condemn actions of officers responsible for death of George Floyd

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by him and the other Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Kueng, Lane and Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Association of Police Chiefs released a statement Tuesday condemning the actions of the police officers responsible for the death of George Floyd.

In the statement the association said that what happened goes against law enforcement’s code of conduct and defies the commitment made by officers to protect and serve all people.

The association and the officers it represents welcome the coming dialogue that will help in rebuilding, strengthening and affirming the core values of policing within Montgomery County.

They ended their statement by saying they will continue holding themselves to a higher standard and strive to exceed expectations set by the communities they serve.