County honors ‘Disaster Heroes’ who stepped up during tornado outbreak

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis was one of many to be named as a “Disaster Hero” by the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services.

Davis, along with countless others, jumped into action during the tornado outbreak and helped keep 2 NEWS viewers safe.

“We try to celebrate them as heroes every day, but when there’s adversity like that, people really step up and this is a great opportunity to celebrate them,” said Peter Moore, President and CEO of Ohio Provider Resources Association.

Davis said, “It was a great honor to receive that, but there were a lot of people besides just me. We had Carly [Smith] here, all the anchors, Mark Allan and Adam [Rife] were here, it was all a team effort. The National Weather Service got the warnings out, so it’s not really just one person that was able to make everything happen.”

Nearly 200 Montgomery County residents with developmental disabilities suffered damage to their homes in the tornado outbreak.

