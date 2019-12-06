County helps workers with job hunt after Brookville company announces closure

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County officials are helping more than 100 people find new jobs after learning their company is shutting down their plant. IMI Precision Engineering in Brookville will close for good in May. County officials say plenty of employers are looking to hire.

Many of the IMI employees have been there for decades and a new job hunt is daunting. But roughly 30 employers are looking for workers just like them.

Bob Jackson has been a machinist for 25 years. He says, it’s “Really kind of overwhelming to think about what’s out there.”

More than 100 soon-to-be-laid off employees at IMI Precision Engineering are looking for new jobs, but their skills are in demand. Jackson says, “We were being reached out to from the different companies with the available skilled labor that we have.”

Many employees like Jackson have been with the company for decades, and some are looking for new jobs for the first time.

Brookville Mayor Chuck Letner says, “It’s going to be tough on the employees because this is the only job they’ve ever had. 40 years is a long time.”

Montgomery County’s Workforce Development team is working to place as many machinists, operators, and engineers as possible before the plant closes in May. Marvene Mitchell-Cook, the Director of Workforce Development, says, “However there is a skillset out there. We have training available for them to make them comfortable to transition into a new atmosphere.”

The county’s program has a 75% success rate in part because companies understand the challenges of a major workforce disruption. Lou Brinkman was at the job fair on behalf of Springboro’s Thaler Machine Company. He says, “It’s scary any time you have change in your life.”

Brinkman’s company is one of dozens that is hiring. He says it’s a good time to find a new job. “It’s not a bad market to be looking for a job. We’re all looking for the same thing, and that’s a good thing. This economy is still growing but it’s restricted by finding quality people.”

That gives Bob Jackson confidence he’ll find the right fit. “It’s also an opportunity to think about what you would maybe like to be doing going forward.”

Montgomery County’s Workforce Development team is ready to help anyone looking for a new job.

