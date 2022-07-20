MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Here’s your guide to county fairs happening near the Miami Valley this summer.

July 2022:

Clark County Fair (July 22-29) – Enjoy eight days of action in July with live entertainment, harness racing, an antique tractor pull and a demolition derby. If you enjoy animals, be sure to catch the Junior and Senior Fair Shows of cattle, sheep, hogs, rabbits, chickens, horses and pets. Grab your favorite fair food and sit and enjoy one of the rides or shows on the grounds. The fair is held at the Clark County Fairgrounds at 4401 South Charleston Pike in Springfield.

Butler County Fair (July 24 – 30) – The Butler County Agricultural Society and its annual fair remain examples of the strength of agriculture in southwestern Ohio. Every year, the fair continues to expand and prosper. Attendance for recent fairs has ranged between 90,000 and 100,000 people for the weeklong event. Butler County has a Junior Fair program with more than 1,400 members, which is important to the fair’s success. The Butler County Fair is held at 1715 Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton.

Shelby County Fair (July 24 – July 30) – The Shelby County Fair is full of summer fun from entertainment, a beer garden, demo derby, pig and calf scramble, tractor pulls, dirt drag racing and more special events. The fair is located at 655 South Highland Street in Sydney.

Preble County Fair (July 30 – August 6) – The Mission of the Preble County Agricultural Society and the Preble County Fair as a whole is to promote and enhance agriculture, rural education, and local economic development. The Preble County Fair is located at 722 South Franklin Street in Eaton.

Auglaize County Fair (July 31 – August 6) – Every year the Auglaize County Fairgrounds hosts “The Family Fair”, a one stop destination where people of all ages have plenty to do. The weeklong county fair has great food, fun games and activities, friendly competition and animals of all shapes and sizes. The Auglaize County Fair is located at 1001 Fairview Drive in Wapakoneta.

Greene County Fair (July 31 – August 6) – Prepare for a safe and fun-filled week at the Greene County Fairgrounds. There will be rides, Kiddie/Calf Scramble, Tug-a-Truck, Harness Racing, Demo Derby, Truck/Tractor Pulls and more. The Greene County Fair is located at 120 Fairground Road in Xenia.

August 2022:

Champaign County Fair (August 5 – August 12) – This fair features the National Tractor Pullers Association, Truck/Tractor Pull and a rodeo. The Champaign County Fair is located at 384 Park Avenue in Urbana.

Miami County Fair (August 12 – 18) – The Miami County Fair returns each year on the second Friday of August and runs 7 days. The Miami County Fair is located at 650 North County Road 25A in Troy.

Allen County Fair (August 19 – 27) – The Allen County Fair draws in more than 200,000 visitors annually. On Friday, August 26, they are honoring all military veterans. All veterans will be admitted free until 6:00 p.m. at the Allen County Fairgrounds. The Allen County Fair is located at 2750 Harding Highway in Lima.

The Great Darke County Fair (August 19 – August 27) – The Nashville Recording Artist, Riley Green with special guest Laine Hardy will be taking the stage at 7:00 PM on Sunday, August 21 at the Great Darke County Fair. In addition, rock Legends 38 Special will be taking the stage at 8:00 PM on Wednesday, August 24. The Great Darke County Fair is located at 800 Sweitzer Street in Greenville.