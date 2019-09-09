County employee announces run for state representative in 39th District

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A community outreach specialist in the Montgomery County Auditor’s office announced his campaign for the Ohio House of Representatives from the 39th District.

Willis Blackshear Jr., a Democrat, announced his candidacy at the Wright Dunbar Event Center Monday morning. The seat is currently held by State Rep. Fred Strahorn, a fellow Democrat, who is term-limited.

Blackshear, the son of Willis Blackshear Sr., the former Montgomery County Recorder who passed away in 2018, is the first candidate to announce for the 2020 election. The primary election will be held on March 17, 2020.

“My Dad taught me the value of hard work,” Blackshear said. “He taught me the value of service to others and he taught me the value of giving back to the community. He instilled in me the importance of putting others before yourself, to always remember where you came from, and how you got to where you are. He inspired me to be driven to make a difference in the lives of others.”

Blackshear, a graduate of Trotwood High School and Wright State University, said he learned a lot about the issues facing the community through his work over the summer helping property owners apply for tax relief after the Memorial Day tornadoes. Among the issues Blackshear wants to address in Columbus are: reducing gun violence, helping seniors, school funding issues, and lack of food access in Dayton.

“I want to be the kind of leader who listens and responds to the concerns of those I represent,” Blackshear said. “I want to address issues that really matter. I want to find solutions to problems that will help people living here have a better quality of life. I want to be the kind of leader that will ‘do something.’ That’s why I’m running for state representative.”

