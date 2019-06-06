County auditors discuss tax relief program for tornado damage

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) - Tax relief is coming to Miami Valley tornado victims in the form of a property tax relief program.

Thursday morning, Montgomery and Greene County auditors, Karl Keith and David Graham, held a press conference explaining details of the statewide program that they said is administered through county auditors' offices.

They said between 3,000-5,000 properties were affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes, and 800 were deemed unlivable.

"Some areas I've seen and the damage I've seen, there're thousands of people out there who are going to qualify for reduction in their taxes next year," said Montgomery County auditor, Karl Keith.

They said residents can apply for property tax reductions by completing a form available on the county auditor's websites.

"It's important to know that the tax bills you will be receiving here in the next month will not be reflecting reduced value because taxes are done year in rear," said Greene County auditor, David Graham. "So the taxes that are being paid in 2019 are for how property stood January 1, 2018."

They both said these storms will have a long impact on the community because both counties were close to completing a property revaluation that would have been done in 2020.

They said they are working with vendors to continue that process and reassess the areas impacted by the tornadoes, so they can update property values that would go into effect in 2021.

Graham said county employees are out gathering data to send out information to affected property owners, but they are asking you to help out and tell your impacted neighbors and friends.

"Once we receive forms back, we will send appraisers out who will assess that damage and determine what dollar value associated with that is," said Graham.

Keith said Miami Valley property owners with tornado damage should apply for a tax reduction as soon as possible, but urge residents to complete and turn in tax forms by end of August.

Forms are available at county auditors' offices, by mail or online.

