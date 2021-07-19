Countryside YMCA in Warren County offers care for kids before, after school

The Countryside YMCA wants to remind parents and caregivers that it offers care for kids before and after school.(Courtesy/Countryside YMCA)

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Countryside YMCA wants to remind parents and caregivers that it offers care for kids before and after school.

The Countryside YMCA offers the programs to families enrolled in several Warren County school districts including Lebanon City Schools, Little Miami School District and Clinton Massie Schools, according to a release. The program offers activities, mentorship and academic support. Financial assistance is available for families that qualify.

“One in five children do not have someone to care for them after school, an essential time to help increase children’s success in school,” said Jenny Poling, Executive Director of Youth and Family at Countryside YMCA. “As an organization dedicated to youth development, we know how important it is that children have a safe and enriching environment for learning, both in and out of school. We are pleased to be able to provide this space to the children in our community, allowing their invaluable social, emotional, physical and academic growth to continue long after the school day ends.”

The Countryside YMCA said all its school age care locations follow Healthy Eating and Physical Activity (HEPA) standards. The locations encourage healthy eating habits, limiting screen time and providing physical activity. A healthy breakfast and afternoon snack are provided for all youth enrolled and a physical fitness curriculum is implemented to keep kids active.

“Kids who are enrolled in our Lebanon location even get to use the Y’s gyms and exergaming equipment,” Poling added.

In order to help keep kids and staff healthy and safe throughout the upcoming school year, all Countryside YMCA licensed childcare site will continue to follow CDC, state and local requirements and guidelines for COVID-19.

For more information and to sign up for the location’s after-school program visit www.countrysideymca.org/child-care/before-after-school-care/ or call (513) 932-1424 ext. 127.