Country Road 25A to close for motorcycle escort of Vietnam War Memorial exhibit

Area residents visit the AVTT-TWF Traveling Wall during its last exhibit in Sidney in 2015. The Shelby County Historical Society will bring the wall to Sidney again as part of a week of events, Sept. 12-19. (Sidney Daily News)

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Country Road 25A will be shut down temporarily for a motorcycle escort of the AVT-TWF Traveling Wall on Wednesday evening, September 15.

Any motorcyclist may participate by meeting the truck at the Wapakoneta VFW 8445, 712 Dixie Highway, at 5:30 p.m, the Sidney Daily News said. The escort will travel 22 miles along County Road 25A to Sidney.

“All two- and three-wheel motorcycles are welcome,” Mark Harrod, the volunteer who organized the event said. “For safety reasons, four-wheel vehicles will not be allowed.”

Residents along the route are encouraged to cheer on the escort as it passes, the Sidney Daily News says. In Sidney, it will circle the court square before continuing to Custenborder Park, where the wall will be erected the next day.

The Shelby County Historical Society will exhibit the AVTT-TWF Traveling Wall, a replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C., as well as a field of crosses on Sept. 16 to 19 in Custenborder Park, 449 Riverside Drive, Sidney.

According to the Sidney Daily News, SCHS Director Tilda Phlipot estimates that almost 1,000 volunteers have supported this project, which includes not only the exhibits, but also a memorial flame, a motorcycle escort, public speakers, school tours, band concerts, a car show, daily prayers on site, and a bench dedication,

Rich Wallace, an officer of the SCHS Board of Trustees and a long-time volunteer, explained why it is so important that the wall is displayed.

“It is common human behavior for us to forget the bad experiences in our lives. Some things we must always remember, however,” he said. “As Americans, we are compelled to remember the sacrifices of the men who fought and died in the Vietnam Conflict. There are thousands of soldiers missing in action. Bringing the wall to our community is a remembrance and a history lesson. We must never forget.”

All events are free and open to the public. For information about any event, to volunteer or to schedule a school tour, call 937-498-1653.