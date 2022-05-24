HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Country music is coming to Huber Heights this summer with Martina McBride — and tickets will be ready to purchase in just a few short days.

On Friday, July 1, this Grammy-nominated artist will perform at the Rose Music Center with a selection of cover songs, top hits and songs from her classic country record “Timeless,” a release by the Rose Music Center said.

According to the release, Martina McBride has sold over 23 million albums and won over 15 major music awards.

You can buy your own tickets to McBride’s concert starting at 10 am on Thursday, May 26, the release said. To make sure you get a seat, find tickets here at ticketmaster.com

